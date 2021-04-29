Springfield commissioners approve next phase of 231 home development

The bulk of the homes in the development will be located just south of the Tuttle Road Walmart along with an additional 15-acre tract to the east of the Walmart.

Homes are built in the development after they are sold and Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck said that sales are exceeding expectations. He said that the development is split in four phases, with each one expected to take a year.

Heck said that so far, the project is ahead of schedule as the third phase of the project is expected to start soon. The average sales price for homes in the development is $240,000.