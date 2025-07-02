Champaign County Pet of the Week

Hi there, I’m Izzy! I’m still quite young, full of life and love to play. I can chase a toy mouse like no one’s business. I’m also super sweet and friendly. I’m a great listener and I promise to keep your secrets. I also give the best head bumps and purrs when I’m happy. Adopting me means gaining a loyal friend, a playful companion, and a confidante. Come visit me at the Paws Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. Check out Paws at pawsurbana.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/paws.urbana, on Petfinder at petfinder.com or call 937-653-6233. To apply to adopt any of our cats or kittens, visit pawsurbana.org. Paws is in need of volunteers and foster homes. CONTRIBUTED

47 minutes ago
