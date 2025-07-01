Springfield man indicted on attempted murder following last month’s shooting near Wittenberg

The indictment stems from the June 20 shooting of a man and woman at a home on the 500 block of Park Place, a one-block side street off of West College and North Wittenberg avenues.

Police were dispatched to the house around 12:42 p.m. that day and found two people suffering gunshot wounds on the back patio. They were transported to the hospital, according to a probable cause affidavit.

No firearms were found at the scene, but there was evidence of guns being fired.

Witnesses and information led to Bailey, according to court records, and surveillance video corroborated this. The video reportedly shows Bailey shoot at the man through the backyard before going outside and shooting the woman from about five to eight feet away.

He was then seen kicking and “pistol whipping” the man while he was on the ground, according to court records. Bailey then allegedly took one of the victim’s gun from the ground and fled the scene.

Police found Bailey in the 100 block of Seever Street and arrested him for the shooting.