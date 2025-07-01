Drug operation results in 6 indictments in Clark County

A large drug trafficking investigation in western Clark County involving nearby jurisdictions ended with six indictments in Clark County, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.
The investigation found a wide “network of traffickers” of multiple drugs including meth, oxycodone, benzodiazepine, MDMA and cocaine in Clark County and nearby areas. It completed Monday with the subsequent indictments.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in August 2022 after learning of “multiple drug trafficking incidents” in Park Layne and Crystal Lakes in western Clark County, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Investigators found “a wider network of traffickers” in and outside of Clark County and brought in federal assistance, as well as the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center and Clark County prosecutor.
Investigators completed multiple controlled buys and surveillance to get a “complete picture of the whole trafficking network and the interactions and contacts between the individuals involved,” according to a release.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office - Harrison Twp. Division conducted a “warrant blitz” Saturday in Clark and Montgomery Counties to arrest six people on Grand Jury indictments. Five were arrested Saturday and one was arrested Monday in Clark County.
One person, who is unnamed in the release, engaged in a four-hour standoff with the CCSO and special operations team but was arrested without injury to them or law enforcement.
“As a result of this extensive operation, a significant threat to the health and safety of the Clark County community has been dismantled, and the personnel of the Sheriff’s Office will continue to exert extraordinary efforts to ensure the safety and security of the citizens we serve‚” the sheriff’s office said in the release.
Six people were indicted on the following charges:
- Michael Seals, 33, of Dayton: Engaging in pattern of corrupt activity (first-degree felony), four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (one first-degree felony, one second-degree felony and two fourth-degree felonies), four counts of aggravated possession of drugs (one first-degree felony, one second-degree felony, one fourth-degree felony and one fifth-degree felony).
- Michelle Ratliff, 50, of Dayton: Engaging in pattern of corrupt activity (first-degree felony), aggravated trafficking in drugs (second-degree felony), aggravated possession of drugs (second-degree felony).
- Jimmy Watkins, 48, of Medway: Engaging in pattern of corrupt activity (first-degree felony), aggravated trafficking in drugs (first-degree felony), two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (one first-degree felony and one fifth-degree felony).
- William Wilkin, 57, of New Carlisle: Engaging in pattern of corrupt activity (first-degree felony), 10 counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (six third-degree felonies, three fourth-degree felonies, one fifth degree felony), seven counts of aggravated possession of drugs (four third-degree felonies, three fifth degree felonies).
- John Stumbo, 42, of Medway: Engaging in pattern of corrupt activity (first-degree felony), aggravated trafficking in drugs (fourth-degree felony), aggravated possession of drugs (fifth degree felony), two counts of having weapons under disability (third-degree felonies).
- Jade Anderson, 26, of Springfield: Engaging in pattern of corrupt activity (first-degree felony), aggravated trafficking in drugs (second-degree felony), aggravated possession of drugs (second-degree felony).
