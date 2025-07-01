Enon Independence Day celebration features fireworks display, parade

Food trucks scheduled are Thai 1 On, Java Joes BBQ, and Yummy Gyro. D & L Concessions will offer funnel cakes, lemon shake ups and much more. And of course the VFW bar will also be open.

One-dollar and five-dollar raffles are planned with a great selection of prizes for all ages.

“The community has been very generous this year,” said Amy Buhr President of the VFW Auxiliary.

The Termites — the popular local band, not the insects — will begin to play at 6 p.m. And local residents are invited to bring a chair and stake out the perfect place to watch the fireworks.

To get the full effect of the show, including the ground pyrotechnics, securing a spot on the lawn around the VFW is recommended and getting there early enough to get a good spot — and parking space — is essential.

According to Buhr, folks are welcome to plant their chairs earlier in the day. She cannot remember anyone ever having their chairs moved.

Around 9 p.m. there will be a Revolutionary War presentation by the First Mad River Light Artillery, which is affiliated with the Clark County Park District and the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association. Soldiers in Revolutionary War uniforms will demonstrate firing of muskets like those used during our fight for independence.

And they will be “loading” and firing an authentic, full-sized cannon. This bronze British light weight 6 pounder is an exact replica of the cannon used in the Battle of Peckuwe in 1780 at George Rogers Clark Park.

This is the cannon that many have seen at the Fair at New Boston. It will also be in the Enon Parade on July 4.

The term “6 pounder” refers to the weight of the cannon ball that this cannon would use in battle. However, only blanks will be loaded for the presentation.

As 10 p.m. approaches, the fireworks will kick off with a spectacular shot from the cannon, weather permitting. Let’s all keep our fingers crossed.

“We all know that when we hear the cannon, the fireworks will be close behind,” said Buhr.

Every year the fireworks are presented free to the community by the VFW. The VFW has fundraisers all year long and accepts donations from the township, village, businesses and individuals to pay for the event. Fireworks lovers can thank the VFW for this spectacular free show by chipping in a few dollars in the collection bucket.

Parade on July 4

The Enon Fourth of July Parade is on Friday, July 4. This is a fantastic Independence Day parade and very, very loud.

There is still time to reserve a spot in the parade. The entry form can be found at https://forms.office.com/r/1VAurtV7Sp

Forming at Greenon Schools at 1 p.m. and starting at 2 p.m., this parade has a variety floats by clubs, teams, businesses, and churches. Local dignitaries and politicians will be in cars or walking.

And everyone will be throwing candy.

The second half of the parade features emergency vehicles from all over the area with their sirens wailing and lights flashing.

This noisy celebration on wheels moves up Enon-Xenia Road to Settlers Park on Main Street. There, the parade turns right and heads toward the firehouse.

An open house and community picnic will follow the parade at the Firehouse, 206 East Main Street. The food is free but dropping a few bucks into the donation box on the table will help keep this wonderful community event going.

It is important to note that this parade will be held rain or shine. Last year, for example, saw more of the former.

“Last year was entertaining,” said Fire Chief John Heath.

The parade took place entirely in a downpour and didn’t miss a step. It was extraordinary. And the crowd hung in there as well.

So come prepared for the Enon Fourth of July Parade. Bring a chair, sunscreen, an umbrella, a bag for the candy, and ear protection.

Happy Independence Day, neighbors.