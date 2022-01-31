Wittenberg modifies COVID-19 testing protocols

Students are required to choose either a vaccination or weekly testing pathway. The vaccination pathway is individuals who are fully vaccinated and provide information of their vaccination status are not required to participate in weekly testing, and boosters are required within one month of eligibility to remain in this pathway. The weekly testing pathway is individuals who are not fully vaccination are required to submit a test once a week or participate in weekly on campus testing.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard as of Jan. 25, there are nine active, three probable and 263 resolved cases. A total of 84% of students and 91.1% of employees have been vaccinated.

The COVID Response Team recently held a testing event earlier this month. The two-day student testing event on Jan. 15-16 had 688 results with 55 positive, and the employee event on Jan. 11 had 336 results with 13 positive.

“This is a critical time in our campus community, which is why it is imperative that all members of our community wear their masks properly, meaning that it fully covers the nose and mouth. Even the best mask not worn correctly is the same as not wearing a mask at all,” the team stated.

The university continues to require for masks to be worn in all non-residential facilities and indoor spaces on campus.

At Clark State College, testing for employees and students is not required, but the college continues to follow all local health department and CDC guidance when it comes to testing, according to Matt Franz, Senior Vice President of Technology, Safety, and Strategic Initiatives.

“At this time, we are continuing with our COVID protocols which include physical distancing, required masking, virtual meetings when feasible, aggressive and frequent cleaning in order to provide more options for students who want to engage in their learning experience in a classroom,” Franz said. “We have more options than ever for students to learn and get support both on campus and off if they choose.”

The college has six current cases in active isolation or quarantine and 21 cumulative cases for the spring semester. Last semester, the cumulative case count was 115, and the most recent numbers for vaccinations was above 77% for faculty and staff and 60% for students.