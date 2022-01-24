Helping people start health care careers target of Champaign/Clark State partnership: How to get involved

The partnership expands new and existing career paths in rural health care that will focus on skills, competencies and credentials needed for middle- to high-skilled direct patient health care occupations; offer high-quality training options; provide support services to participants; and engage health care providers and employers, according to a release from the college.

Champaign is one of seven counties awarded an H1-B Rural Health Care grant from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration to help increase the number of students training in health care programs that impact patient care and to alleviate workforce shortages.