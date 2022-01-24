Mobile mammography screenings offered at area locations: Here’s how to sign up

Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography unit will be at several Greene, Clark and Champaign county locations in February.
The number of women diagnosed with breast cancer is increasing, according to Tracey Hanlin, Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Program specialist.
“So take a moment to take charge of your health care, or the health of someone you love. Get a mammogram,” Hanlin said. “Woman Up ― and control what you can with a mammogram.”
Locations in February include the following:
- Dayton-Springfield Emergency Center: Feb. 9 and 16 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1840 Springfield Road in Fairborn. Call 937-328-8100 for an appointment.
- Rural King: Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1476 Upper Valley Pike in Springfield.
- New Carlisle Public Library: Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 111 S. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.
- Family Physicians of Springfield: Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 247 S. Burnett Road.
- Rocking Horse Community Health Center: Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 651 S. Limestone St.
- Clark State College: Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield.
- Champaign County Health District: Feb. 15 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1512 U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.
- Kohl’s: Feb. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 1600 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield.
The mobile unit offers 15-minute 2D and 3D screenings. A doctor’s order is not needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans but check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No cost screenings are available for those who quality. When calling to register, ask about financial assistance options. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you.
To schedule a screening, call 937-523-9332. Walk ins are welcome but not guaranteed.
