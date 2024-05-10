What’s happening this weekend: Golf scrambles, walk with a doc and more

The National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP) Registry and Mercy Health will host a “Be the Match” registry recruitment events for community members to learn how they could save a life.

The event will be held from 6 to 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on today at Springfield Regional Medical Center’s Garden Level Lobby.

Nearly 70% of patients needing a blood stem cell transplant don’t have a fully matched donor in their family and depend on NMDP to find an unrelated donor. All it takes is a simple cheek swab to join the NMDP registry.

To learn more, contact Tonya Davis at tdavis2@nmdp.org.

Golf Outing

Hole-in-One-Fore-Homefull Golf Outing Fundraiser will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. today at Locust Hill Golf Course, 5575 N. River Road.

Registration beings at 11:30 a.m. and shotgun at 1 p.m.

The cost is $95. For more information or to register, visit https://www.homefull.org/golfouting.

Farmers Market

The Yellow Springs 4 Seasons Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the Bryan Center parking lot.

The market offers local, in-season produce, farm fresh eggs, homemade baked goods, maple syrup, honey, jams, sauces, locally roasted coffee, bedding plants, fresh cut flowers, body care products, and more.

Walk with a Doc

Mercy Health – Springfield’s Cardiologist Dr. Tariq Rizvi will take part in a Walk with a Doc events at 9 a.m. on Saturday at Springfield Health and Fitness, 202 N. Limestone St.

Walkers of all ages, fitness levels, and backgrounds are invited to attend these walks. Dr. Rizvi will begin the event with a brief discussion on heart health, and then participants can spend the rest of the hour enjoying a walk and conversation, including any questions they may have for the physician.

The walk will take place on the bike path behind the gym as long as the weather is nice. In the event of inclement weather, the event will take place in the Cardio Room.

For more information, visit walkwithadoc.org or call 937-408-9565.

Golf Scramble

American Legion Post 176 in South Charleston is hosting its annual Golf Scramble noon on Saturday at Locust Hills Golf Course, 5575 N. River Road.

Participants can sign in at 11 a.m., with the scramble beginning at noon.

There will be door prizes, raffles, food and drinks available. Lunch will be provided at the Legion Hall.

The cost is $60 per golfer and $240 per team. All proceeds from the scramble go toward scholarships for Southeastern High School students.

Second Saturday

Second Saturday: Stars & Stripes will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday in downtown Urbana.

Shop downtown Urbana for Second Saturday presented by DAV Chapter#31-VFW Post 5451 Joint Headquarters.

There will be food trucks, live entertainment, sidewalk vendors, extended shopping hours, and more.

Explore Springfield initiative helping community through projects

Museum Tours

The Pennsylvania House Museum, 1311 W. Main St., will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Adults are $10 and children are $3.

Lead Abatement Course

The Clark County Combined Health District (CCCHD) is offering a free lead abatement certification course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting Monday through May 17 each day at OhioMeansJobs, 1345 Lagonda Ave., Building A.

A one-day lead renovation, repair, and painting certification course will also be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road.

Lost wages for both the five-day lead abatement course, and the one-day renovation, repair, and painting certification will be reimbursed upon successful completion of the exam.

Homes built in the U.S. before 1978 are likely to have some lead-based paint. When the paint peels and cracks, it makes lead paint chips and dust. Any surface covered with lead-based paint where the paint may be worn by rubbing or friction is likely to cause lead dust including windows, doors, floors, porches, stairways, and cabinets.

Registration is underway for the upcoming lead abatement course. Participants can visit ccchd.com/lead to get signed up.

CCCHD lead testing is available weekdays by appointment. To schedule a lead test with CCCHD. call 937-390-5600 and ask for Randi at extension 266.

Clifton Show

Fast Track will perform bluegrass from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Clifton Opera House, 5 Clay St.

Yummy Gyro food truck will serve before the show.

Proceeds help maintain the Opera House and other village properties.