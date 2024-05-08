Springfield initiative helping community through projects

The initiative was created by the city of Springfield’s Community Development Department and Neighborhood Impact Division, and it is led by Aaron Clark, neighborhood planning coordinator, Jackie Downing, general program specialist, and Ross Cunningham.

“The goal is to empower and engage neighbors to enrich and enhance neighborhoods for all the city of Springfield,” Clark said.

The initiative launched at the beginning of this year, and Clark said that’s where 24 in Legacy 24 comes from, but the program started with the Springfield City School District in August 2023.

“It’s just a vehicle where neighbors, citizens can bridge with the city that connection between neighborhoods and government,” he said. “It’s for those who really want to be a part of something to help their neighborhoods be better, (and) it’s a good initiative to be a part of ... We welcome ideas and residents to help build that trust.”

Within the initiative, they work with different schools and organizations to get them involved, and they have neighborhood influencers. Those are residents who want to be a part of the legacy and help with neighborhood projects and impactful initiatives. Influencers meet at 5:30 p.m. every other month on the last Monday to talk about different initiatives and more.

One initiative the program has started working on is an area on the corner of Pleasant and Plum streets. It was a vacant lot owned by the city, but one neighbor came up with the idea to add a walking path, plant trees, add tables and lighting. The project has been started, but it is still in progress.

“(We’ve) also met with and are still meeting with community groups and other neighborhood associations, organizations and businesses to talk about Legacy 24 and how to be a part as well, and we still have some to meet with,” Clark said.

Springfield schools partnered with the city last year for student-led projects in the community through “Legacy Clubs,” which is at six buildings including Fulton Elementary, Lagonda Elementary, Haywood Middle School, Schaefer Middle School, Springfield High School and the School of Innovation.

Each club is awarded $2,000, through funding provided by The Springfield Foundation and The Crabill Family Foundation, and must create, plan and complete a project in the Springfield community related to beautification, safety or neighborhood improvement.

The schools presented proposals earlier this year for community improvement projects, in which each was presented to district and city officials.

The proposals included:

— Fulton hosting a neighborhood celebration and an outdoor display of The 8 Habits from The Leader in Me program,

— Lagonda creating a mural along the bike path near Mitchell Boulevard,

— Hayward to transform the school courtyard into an outdoor learning space,

— Schaefer hosting a neighborhood celebration to raise awareness about mental health and providing attendees with resources for stress relief,

— the School of Innovation to beautify the entrance of Selma Road Park and create a mural on the side of the park’s shelter house,

— and Springfield High School building a shelter on the bike path near the high school to provide a safe place for students who use the bike path to travel to and from school.

Downing said Schaefer Middle School recently held the neighborhood celebration about mental health awareness, and Fulton Elementary School has a neighborhood social coming up Thursday, May 9. Clark added the school is also in the process of putting together some type of shelter house or rest stop on the bike trail near the school.

Legacy 24 is funded by donations made through community partnerships and the Neighborhood Impact Division funding.

A social about the launch of the neighborhood initiative will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, at Wittenberg University in 105 Shouvlin Center. This event is free but registration is required at https://forms.office.com/r/qrJtH9psZV.

For more information, to be an influencer or to sponsor the initiative, call 937-328-3932 or email neighborhoodimpact@springfieldohio.gov.