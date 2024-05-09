Matthew Yates event raises $27K for Clark State scholarship in fallen deputy’s honor

Her husband loved the game of basketball, she said previously.

“From his days playing at Hayward Middle School and South High School to his recreation league and pick-up games with friends, Matt was always up for a game of hoops,” Tracy Yates said.

In a tribute to the memory of Yates, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 24, 2022, the funds will be dedicated by the college to the Matthew Yates Memorial Scholarship.

Explore Springfield initiative helping community through projects

The scholarship was created in honor of Yates, who was a member of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office that “made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his community.”

“The tournament showcases our community’s commitment to honoring its heroes and this generous donation serves as a testament to the profound impact Matthew had on the lives of those around him,” said Toni Overholser, vice president of advancement and outreach. “By providing financial support to students who are pursuing careers in law enforcement and mental health, future scholarship recipients benefit from Matthew’s legacy.”

Scholarship recipients are students pursing certificates and degrees through the college’s School of Health, Human and Public Services, including the Basic Peace Officer Training Academy, of which Yates and his wife, Tracy, are both graduates.

In 2023, about $16,500 was raised from the first event, and $4,000 was awarded to students in the first semester. Donations to the Matthew Yates Memorial Scholarship can be made online at https://slate.clarkstate.edu/register/matthewyatesscholarship.

For more information about the colleges training academy, visit www.clarkstate.edu/academics/basic-police-officer-inquiry-form or call Paul Weber, academy commander, at 937-328-6050.

For more information about the college’s degrees and certificates, visit www.clarkstate.edu/academics/degrees-and-certificates.