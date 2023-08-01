Urbana’s $550K asphalt program will start next week

Urbana’s asphalt program is scheduled to start next week as part of the city’s planned street resurfacing projects this year.

A&B Asphalt Corporation and its subcontractors will start work as early as Monday. A&B is under contract for $551,479.37, according to city officials.

The streets that will be resurfaced under this program include Storms Avenue between Miami Street and College Way; East Twain Avenue, Evans Avenue, Downs Avenue and Rolling Stock Avenue all between North Main and Logan streets; Talbot Avenue between Downs and Bloomfield avenues; Logan Street between East Twain and Rolling Stock avenues; East Light Street between Julia Street and Terry Lane; and Bloomfield Avenue between North Main Street and the railroad crossing.

The work will start with milling of the existing pavement, then pavement repairs will be made. Once that is complete, a subcontractor will chip seal all of the streets, which is installed as an interlayer to reduce future cracking and moisture between the existing asphalt and the new pavement surface, and is only intended as a temporary driving surface. Once chip sealing is done, the final surface will be installed with the adjustment of manholes, water valves and pavement striping.

Along with that work, East Twain Avenue and portions of Logan Street will also be reconstructed before resurfacing through full-depth reclamation, which recycles and stabilizes the existing road base before new asphalt is placed on the newly reconstructed roadway base.

The work, weather permitting, is anticipated to last about a month. Parking restrictions will be posted in work areas, vehicles parked there will be towed and flaggers will be used to maintain traffic.

Earlier this summer, Scodeller Construction Inc. completed the crack sealing of multiple city streets at a cost of $31,296.00.

Later this summer, an ODOT Urban Resurfacing Project will be started on Miami Street (U.S. Route 36) between Walnut Street and Edgewood Avenue. For this project, the city is required to provide 20% of the project cost with the low bid for the project being $550,127.56. Completion of the resurfacing project on Miami Street is anticipated on or before Sept. 30.