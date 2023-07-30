X

Northeastern holding online auctions for items inside 2 former schools

Credit: Bill Lackey

By
1 hour ago

Northeastern Local School District has started its online auction for items from inside two of the district’s former schools.

The auction includes items from inside Northridge Middle and Elementary School, and Rolling Hills Elementary School such as cooking and kitchen items, furniture, classroom items and more.

The auction is being held on www.govdeals.com, and by searching “Northeastern.”

According to the site, there are 147 total listings of items from inside the two schools so far, but new items are being added each day. The auctions end between now and Aug. 9.

As of Thursday, the highest bid for an item was $135.

Items inside the old Kenton Ridge High School, and the Northridge and Rolling Hills buildings, will be auctioned off at a later date.

The district combined several school buildings into the two new buildings, moving from Northeastern High and Middle School, Kenton Ridge High School, Northridge Middle and Elementary School, Rolling Hills Elementary and South Vienna into just two buildings going forward.

The Kenton Ridge building will open this fall on the property near the current Kenton Ridge High School, and the Northeastern site opened last fall on the northeastern side of the district, adjacent to former South Vienna school.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

