Springfield service clubs to host major downtown events

The Springfield community has a busy month ahead as two service prominent clubs will host their major downtown events in August.

The Springfield Kiwanis Club will host the Jazz and Blues Festival, and the Springfield Rotary Club will host the annual Gourmet Food Truck Competition. Here’s a look at both events.

Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival

The second annual festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11 and 12, at the National Road Commons park stage and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co.’s stage.

“The Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival will be a celebration of America’s greatest art form, giving those who love this music the opportunity to share it with others,” according to its website.

The event is presented by the Kiwanis Club and by Springfield native John Legend, an EGOT winner for receiving Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

The festival will include award-winning jazz and blues artists on two stages, locally-brewed beer from Mother Stewart’s, food trucks, historic neighborhoods and architecture, and a free children’s zone.

Friday’s line up at Mother Stewart’s starts at 4 p.m. with the Champion City Trio, Liquid Crystal Project, Pharez Whitted and Marquis Knox; the Commons Stage starts at 5 p.m. with Mother’s Jazz Collective, Todd Stoll Septet, Tammy McCann and Aaron Diehl Trio.

Saturday’s line up at Mother Stewart’s starts at 2:30 p.m. with Connor Smith Trio, Mike Wade and the Nasty Natti Brass Band, Joshua Strange Quartet, Joe Waters and Brianna Thomas; the Commons Stage starts at 3 p.m. with Such Sweet Thunder, Dayton Salsa Project, Theron Brown Trio and Alexa Tarantino, Bobby FLoyd with Walter Blanding, and Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra with Catherine Russell.

Vendors at Mother Stewart’s will include Cupzilla (Saturday only), Christian Brothers, Cray Cray Cajun (Saturday only), Freddie’s Franks, Los Mariachis, Ol School (Saturday only) and Tortilla Street Food (Friday only). Vendors at Commons Park will include EAT, Heidelberg Beer and Wine Truck, Peanut Shoppe, Kore 4 Soul, Riddles Ribs, Ron Stephens’ Hats and Young’s Jersey Dairy.

For more information, visit www.springfieldjazzbluesfest.com or www.facebook.com/Springfieldjazzbluesfest.

Explore Clark State Performing Arts Center sets 30th anniversary season

Gourmet Food Truck Competition

The ninth annual competition will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Veterans Park.

It will feature mobile cuisine from well-known trucks; a beer garden with craft beer from from Springfield’s Mother Stewart’s Brewery, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light and White Claw; and live entertainment by Mike Manley and Katie Harford, Andy Fox, The Factory Line and Terrapin Moon.

“This isn’t your ordinary food truck rally,” said Eddie Bell, president of Springfield Rotary. “It’s about coming together for a good cause and raising money for local charities to benefit local people with disabilities and educational scholarship funds, which are two of Springfield Rotary’s major passion areas.”

Nearly 30 food trucks will compete this year, with a panel of celebrity judges scoring their signature dishes. The first place winner will receive $5,000, a runner-up will receive $2,500 and third place will receive $1,500. All signature dishes and other menu items will also be available for attendees to purchase.

The chef judges include: Jenn Disanto, chef/owner of Fresco by Chef Jenn Disanto (Dayton) and executive chef/Partner at SageCraft Catering (Kettering); Lisa Freeman, chef/owner of Crust & Company, Salato Deli, Le Torte Dolci and Ironworks Waffle Cafe (Springfield); Doug McGregor, owner of Seasons Kitchen (Springfield); Armando Soto, co-owner of Casa del Sabor (Springfield); and Elizabeth Wiley, (Retired) chef/owner of Meadowlark Restaurant and Wheat Penny Oven and Bar (Dayton), and partner of SageCraft Catering (Kettering).

All attendees can vote for their favorite to receive a $1,000 “People’s Choice” award through the Springfield Food Truck mobile app. All winners will be announced on stage at 4:30 p.m. They can also make donations in-person or through the mobile app to help support the rotary club.

Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. For more information, visit springfieldfoodtruck.com, facebook.com/springfieldfoodtruck, or download the Springfield Food Truck mobile app.