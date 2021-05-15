springfield-news-sun logo
X

Urbana pool to open Memorial Day weekend

The Urbana Municipal pool is set to open on Memorial Day weekend. CONTRIBUTED
The Urbana Municipal pool is set to open on Memorial Day weekend. CONTRIBUTED

News | 19 minutes ago
By Brooke Spurlock
Pre-season passes now on sale.

The Urbana Municipal pool will open for the summer on Memorial Day weekend and passes are now on sale, according to a release from the Champaign Family YMCA.

The pool, which is managed by the YMCA, will open on Saturday, May 29.

ExploreTecumseh High School graduates allowed 12 tickets each for commencement

“After the shortened pool season last year, we are pleased to be able to open the pool on time this summer,” said Paul Waldsmith, CEO of the Champaign Family YMCA. “Plus, we are offering more sessions of swim lessons this summer, so more children may have the opportunity to participate.”

Early season passes can be purchased at the pool office from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays, May 15 and 22, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24-27. Passes will not be sold at the YMCA this year.

The cost of a pass for adults is $75 and $65 for children age 3-17. Daily admission passes for adults and children is $5. For families, the cost is: $140 for 2-3 people, $150 for 4 people; $160 for 5 people; $170 for 6 people; $10 for additional people and $20 for a babysitter/babysat child.

ExploreKroger to continue requiring face masks in stores

The pool will be open at 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday for season pass holders and at 12:30 p.m. for daily admission guests, the release stated. The pool will open at 1 p.m. for everyone on Sundays. The pool will close at 7 p.m. everyday.

For more information, visit champaignfamilyymca.org/urbana-city-pool.

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top