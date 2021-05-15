Urbana pool to open Memorial Day weekend

The pool, which is managed by the YMCA, will open on Saturday, May 29.

Explore Tecumseh High School graduates allowed 12 tickets each for commencement

“After the shortened pool season last year, we are pleased to be able to open the pool on time this summer,” said Paul Waldsmith, CEO of the Champaign Family YMCA. “Plus, we are offering more sessions of swim lessons this summer, so more children may have the opportunity to participate.”