Urbana pool to open Memorial Day weekend

The Urbana Municipal pool will open for the summer on Memorial Day weekend and passes are now on sale, according to a release from the Champaign Family YMCA.
The pool, which is managed by the YMCA, will open on Saturday, May 29.
“After the shortened pool season last year, we are pleased to be able to open the pool on time this summer,” said Paul Waldsmith, CEO of the Champaign Family YMCA. “Plus, we are offering more sessions of swim lessons this summer, so more children may have the opportunity to participate.”
Early season passes can be purchased at the pool office from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays, May 15 and 22, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24-27. Passes will not be sold at the YMCA this year.
The cost of a pass for adults is $75 and $65 for children age 3-17. Daily admission passes for adults and children is $5. For families, the cost is: $140 for 2-3 people, $150 for 4 people; $160 for 5 people; $170 for 6 people; $10 for additional people and $20 for a babysitter/babysat child.
The pool will be open at 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday for season pass holders and at 12:30 p.m. for daily admission guests, the release stated. The pool will open at 1 p.m. for everyone on Sundays. The pool will close at 7 p.m. everyday.
For more information, visit champaignfamilyymca.org/urbana-city-pool.