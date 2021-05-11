Tecumseh High School graduates allowed 12 tickets each for commencement

“For graduation, each graduate of the class of 2021 will get 12 tickets to graduation,” High School Principal Aaron Oakes said in a video posted to the district’s Facebook page. “We will be releasing those tickets to our graduates on May 17.”

Graduation is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on June 4 at Spitzer Stadium, with a rain date of 7:30 p.m. on June 5 and 2 p.m. on June 6. Masks and social distancing will be required during the ceremony.