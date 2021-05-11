Tecumseh High School graduates allowed 12 tickets each for commencement

Tecumseh Local Schools will allow each graduate 12 tickets for the commencement ceremony, according to district officials.
“For graduation, each graduate of the class of 2021 will get 12 tickets to graduation,” High School Principal Aaron Oakes said in a video posted to the district’s Facebook page. “We will be releasing those tickets to our graduates on May 17.”
Graduation is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on June 4 at Spitzer Stadium, with a rain date of 7:30 p.m. on June 5 and 2 p.m. on June 6. Masks and social distancing will be required during the ceremony.
“What we’ve done is we’ve kind of navigated through this journey called the pandemic, COVID pandemic. We’ve had to change some things based upon what we perceived from the CDC and other guidelines, so thankfully right now, we’re able to loosed up a few of those things and it’s quite exciting,” Superintendent Paula Crew said in the video.
Oakes said if students do not need all 12 of their tickets, it’s possible they may be available for others who need additional tickets.