Kroger to continue requiring face masks in stores

Kroger will continue to require face masks for everyone in stores, despite Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent announcement to lift mask mandates on June 2.
“We appreciate Governor DeWine’s thoughtful approach to distancing and mask restrictions that acknowledge businesses need for continued flexibility to implement safety protocols,” said a Kroger spokesperson. “At this time, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks.”
Kroger is also continuing to encourage people to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing and is encouraging customers to consider using the no-touch grocery delivery or low-contact grocery pickup options.
“We are encouraging and incentivizing associate vaccinations by offering a $100 one-time payment to associates who receive the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” the spokesperson added. “As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy.”
On Wednesday, DeWine said he has asked the Ohio Department of Health to lift most coronavirus-related public health orders on June 2. Mandates being removed include the face mask and social distancing guidelines and capacity restrictions for indoor and outdoor events.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also updated its guidance on Thursday, advising that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings, the Associate Press reported.
The CDC still advises that vaccinated people wear masks while in crowded indoor locations, such as buses, planes, hospitals prison and homeless shelters, according to AP.