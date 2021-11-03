springfield-news-sun logo
Two incumbents lead Springfield Twp. trustee race

Voters fill out their ballots Tuesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Voters fill out their ballots Tuesday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Hasan Karim
21 minutes ago

A political newcomer is trailing both incumbents in the race for Springfield Twp. Trustee as Clark County election results trickle in Tuesday night.

Jim Scoby and John Roeder are seeking re-election. Scoby had been in his current position since 2000, and Roeder was elected in 2018. They faced a challenge from political newcomer Springfield Twp. resident Seth Flora.

Jim Scoby
Jim Scoby

Scoby was leading with 38.7% of the vote, followed closely by Roeder with 37.5% of the vote. Flora had 23.7% of the vote, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.

Election officials are still counting votes as polls closed in the county at 7:30 p.m.

Township trustee Scoby said that his care for his community and a desire to help keep it strong inspired him to seek political office in the first place, and encouraged him to continue to run after winning his first electoral bid in 2000.

Scoby is serving is fifth term as township trustee, which will end this year.

“I came up with the concept years ago for Springfield Twp., ‘People, Pride and Progress.’ That is what we are about. We care about our people and keeping them safe and we have a lot of pride about taking care of our township,” he said.

John Roeder. Contributed
John Roeder. Contributed

Township Trustee Roeder said that he wanted to seek reelection due to being involved with the township for his entire adult life either as a seasonal road worker or a volunteer fire fighter. He said he sees being a trustee as the best way to continue that community service.

Roeder is a lifelong resident of the township and previously served as fire chief at the Springfield Twp. Fire Department.

“I am always engaged as evidenced by the time I have spent working for the township residents,” he said.

Flora is a lifelong resident of Springfield Twp., and said that he decided to run for the first time since he believed it would be the best way to serve his community.

Seth Flora. Contributed
Seth Flora. Contributed

“I care deeply about the township and its residents, but after talking to many of those residents, it’s clear that they do not feel like the trustees are listening to them. After attending several township meetings myself, I felt the same way,” Flora said.

He is a small business owner who runs LEO Digital Marketing LLC. He is also enrolled at Clark State College.

