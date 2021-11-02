County polling stations report steady flow of voters, little issues

Explore Candlelight vigil held in honor of Springfield woman found dead on North Douglas Avenue

Marsha Crockran, who was working at the Fulton School polling station in Springfield, said voters came in sporadically throughout the day, a change in pace from the presidential election last year.

At the Knob Prairie United Church polling station in Enon, voting location manager Larry Borders said people came in to cast their ballots at a “steady” pace. No technical difficulties happened at the polling location as of Tuesday afternoon.

However, several voters living in incorporated areas in Mad River Twp. said they were disappointed because they were unable to vote on the referendum that challenges the rezoning of land eyed by a development company for a housing community on Stine Road, Borders said. Only Mad River Twp. residents living in unincorporated areas of the township could vote on this referendum.