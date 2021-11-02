springfield-news-sun logo
County polling stations report steady flow of voters, little issues

Voters fill out their ballots Tuesday at Enon Knob Prairie United Church in Mad River Township. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Voters fill out their ballots Tuesday at Enon Knob Prairie United Church in Mad River Township. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
44 minutes ago

Area poll workers reported both steady and sporadic streams of voters and little to no technical difficulties during Tuesday’s general election.

The ballots in Clark and Champaign counties featured multiple contested races for such positions as municipal court judges, city commission, school boards and village and township and contests. There were also several ballot issues.

Clark County Board of Elections director Jason Baker said the Board expects a voter-turnout of 20%, similar to turn-outs seen in 2017 and 2019. As of Tuesday afternoon, Clark County’s voter turn-out sat at 16%.

In New Carlisle, voters came in a steady flow to the Tecumseh High School polling station, voting location manager Pam Baldridge said. Voter turn-out was less than what Baldridge witnessed during last year’s general election, with a couple hundred registered voters casting their ballot out of the more than 3,000 registered voters in the polling place’s precinct as of Tuesday afternoon.

The polling location encountered a minor issue in that voters had to bend the perforation of the ballot sheets several times before they could process them through the voting machines, Baldridge said.

Marsha Crockran, who was working at the Fulton School polling station in Springfield, said voters came in sporadically throughout the day, a change in pace from the presidential election last year.

At the Knob Prairie United Church polling station in Enon, voting location manager Larry Borders said people came in to cast their ballots at a “steady” pace. No technical difficulties happened at the polling location as of Tuesday afternoon.

However, several voters living in incorporated areas in Mad River Twp. said they were disappointed because they were unable to vote on the referendum that challenges the rezoning of land eyed by a development company for a housing community on Stine Road, Borders said. Only Mad River Twp. residents living in unincorporated areas of the township could vote on this referendum.

About the Author

Sydney Dawes
Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

