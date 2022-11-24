Triad names new school treasurer

“The board selected Tiffany due to her experience in all facets of a school district’s fiscal office, her understanding of school funding in Ohio, and her commitment to safeguarding the resources of the district really came through during the interview process,” said board member Matt McConnell. “As any candidate would, she will have some learning about our internal systems to do, but will have the guidance of our outstanding treasurer, Connie Cohn, to help with that transition.”

McConnell said Shively will be a good fit because during the interview process board members could tell she values relationships and personal communication across the district since she comes from another small district, and her values match Triad’s.

Shively will replace Cohn, who was employed at the district for 16 years and is retiring.

“She has been instrumental in our solid financial standing, a valued voice in planning the direction of the district and she will be missed in her retirement,” McConnell said. “We are confident that Mrs. Shively will continue those standards of excellence as well as put her own stamp on the fiscal office as we strive for continuous improvement.”

The district will host a retirement celebration for Cohn on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Community members can stop by the district office, 7920 Brush Lake Road, any time between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.