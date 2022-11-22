BreakingNews
Man who struck Clark County deputy with car before high-speed chase in custody
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Man who struck Clark County deputy with car before high-speed chase in custody

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
25 minutes ago

A man was arrested after a high-speed pursuit that ended in the hospitalization of his passenger and a Clark County deputy.

Charges are pending for Ethan Markus, 31, of Casstown. He was not listed as an inmate of Clark County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

Markus was taken into custody without incident after he was found near Willow Dale Road by hunters who led the man to the roadway, around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Explore16 people indicted in Clark County

A deputy initiated a traffic stop on a car in the parking lot of the Relax Inn on West Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Monday after the suspect’s car tags did not match the vehicle, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

After learning the suspect had a warrant for his arrest, the deputy attempted to pull him out of the vehicle. The suspect fled the traffic stop, hitting the deputy’s arm.

The deputy was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect led deputies on a high-speed pursuit, ultimately ending in the 4400 block of Storms Creek Road in Urbana. Markus crashed his vehicle and left his female passenger in the car as he fled into the woods, according to the sheriff’s office.

Explore‘I’m innocent:’ Jury awards $45M to Fairborn man wrongfully imprisoned

The passenger was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for her injuries and was later taken into custody on a warrant.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and its aviation unit, and Bethel Township helped Clark County deputies search for the suspect until the early morning hours of Tuesday.

In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial: Prosecution will no longer seek death penalty
2
16 people indicted in Clark County
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
5
Lower temps allow Tri-state’s only ski resort, Perfect North Slopes, to...

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top