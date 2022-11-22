Man who struck Clark County deputy with car before high-speed chase in custody

The deputy was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries and has since been released, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect led deputies on a high-speed pursuit, ultimately ending in the 4400 block of Storms Creek Road in Urbana. Markus crashed his vehicle and left his female passenger in the car as he fled into the woods, according to the sheriff’s office.

The passenger was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for her injuries and was later taken into custody on a warrant.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol and its aviation unit, and Bethel Township helped Clark County deputies search for the suspect until the early morning hours of Tuesday.