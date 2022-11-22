BreakingNews
Thanksgiving dinner cost: What impact will inflation have this year?
Xenia native to select Best in Show at National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day

Credit: Steve Surfman/Kennel Club of Philadelphia

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
41 minutes ago

Xenia native Vicki Seiler-Cushman will select the 2022 champion of The National Dog Show broadcasted by NBC on Thanksgiving Day.

“The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is one of the most prestigious shows in America, especially with the show being broadcast by NBC on Thanksgiving Day,” said Seiler-Cushman. “Philadelphia has been one of my favorite cities over the years. I fondly remember winning the Working Group with my Doberman at the AKC Centennial Show in Philadelphia in 1984. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia is a dynamic host of one of the sport’s major events.”

Seiler-Cushman is originally from Pittsburgh but moved to Ohio with her mother when she was in junior high, according to a press release. Her family owns Glazed Donut Eatery in Xenia.

Her experience with dogs dates back to when she and her mother began breeding and showing Siberian Huskies in 1970.

Seiler-Cushman has won over 200 Best in Shows, most prominently with Giant Schnauzers. She has been judging dog shows for over seven years including the AKC National Championship, Morris and Essex and the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

Leading up to selecting the Best in Show at the National Dog Show, Seiler-Cushman will be in seclusion for several hours during the breed and group judging part of the event. She will encounter the seven group winners for the first time when judging for the champion.

The National Dog Show will be broadcasted to an estimated audience of over 20 million viewers.

For more information about The National Dog Show, visit www.nds.nationaldogshow.com.

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

