This weekend: Farmers markets, food trucks and more

Food trucks and vendors will be on site during event hours. Dining tents will be located in front of the Arts and Crafts building and next to the Kids building.

Extravaganza hours are noon to 6 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

General admission is $10 per person. Early bird hours are 7 a.m. to noon on Friday. The cost per person for these special hours is $15. All admission costs cover re-entry to event for the duration of the weekend.

For information about the event, please call 937-325-0053, visit their Facebook page, or visit their website https://springfieldantiqueshow.com/.

Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival: 2nd Weekend

The Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival will return for its second out of three weekends to the Freshwater Farms of Ohio on Saturday.

The event will run for three consecutive Saturdays this month at 2624 N. U.S. 68 in Urbana. This is a different format from the usual festival schedule, as it usually runs through a weekend for three days in a row.

The festival will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Admission and parking are free.

The event will feature local food trucks, as well as seafood specialties from the kitchens of Freshwater Farms, along with craft beers, wine, margaritas and other beverages.

Arts and crafts vendors and local merchants will be at the festival, along with animal displays, including the sturgeon petting zoo, touch tanks, and pygmy goats. The Freshwater Farms of Ohio Farm Market will also be open.

For more information, visit https://fwfarms.com/.

The Champion City Food Truck Rally

Mother Stewart’s will host the Champion City Food Truck Rally on Saturday evening from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event will feature local food trucks, all on site at 102 W. Columbia St. in Springfield.

The food truck lineup includes Lilla’s Outside Cafe, Yummy Gyro, Buckeye Burgers, Slide Thru, Poppy’s Smokehouse, and Fifty5 Rivers BARge Coffee.

Live music, vendors and craft beer will also be part of the event.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Champaign County Farmers Market

The Champaign County Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The market will be at E. Market Street in Urbana.

Items sold will include locally grown fresh produce, homemade merchandise, and baked goods.

For more information about the market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

Springfield Farmers Market

The Springfield Farmers Market will be open Saturday at 117 S. Fountain Ave.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to noon adjacent to the Heritage center on North Market Place.

Local vendors will be offering fresh, local vegetables, meats, dairy products and baked goods.

The Springfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday morning through the end of this month.