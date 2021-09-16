Springfield street to share name of former officer who dedicated career to working with community

Herman Carr was also known for being active at local schools and engaging with students, sometimes as Herman the Magician. He also led school safety patrol students during a local parade in which that route includes the portion of West McCreight that will share his name.

“It was very important for us to have this come to fruition. McCrieght Avenue was very important to dad because when he participated in the Memorial Day parade, which was very important to him, that was the parade route that he marched the safety city patrol on every year,” said Herman’s daughter Marcia Carr Hagler.

“Plus his final resting place is right inside the gates in the mausoleum in Ferncliff. We said it would be wonderful for him to be able to look out on Herman Carr Way,” said Clark Carr.

Herman’s family has been working on getting a street named in his honor since this year, noting that the coronavirus pandemic delayed them from doing it sooner.

Half of the cost for the dual naming will come from those who filed the application for the name change while the other half of the money will come from the city.