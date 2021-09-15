Teen group nominated by Project Woman wins award for fundraiser event

B.A.T.S. was formed in the summer of 2020 by concerned middle and high schoolers that wanted to promote healthy choices, including suicide prevention, an anti-tobacco campaign and encouraging masks, the release stated.

Explore Springfield commissioners to consider dual naming of two city streets

Project Woman nominated B.A.T.S. for its fundraising event, “Capture Kindness,” that was held last November at COhatch in Springfield. The event celebrated positivity and community spirit with live entertainment, activities and a photo contest. All proceeds were used to fill Project Woman’s Hope Bags with toiletries and other items.

“Survivors sometimes come to our shelter with only the clothes on their backs,” said Katherine Eckstrand, development and donor relations manager. “These kits provide needed items and help ease their adjustment to the shelter.”

Caption A new community service group for high school and middle school students, Bringing Awareness to Students, or B.A.T.S., will have its first event, "Capture Kindness Springfield" on Nov. 14 at COHatch. Members planning the event are, from left, Noah Chesshir, Maddie McCutcheon, COHatch employee Joel Shear, who will DJ the event, Addie Powell and Dina Rulli-Heaphey. Photo by Brett Turner

For more information or if you need help, call Project Woman at 800-634-9893 or visit projectwomanohio.org/.