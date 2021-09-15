Teen group nominated by Project Woman wins award for fundraiser event

A teen group that was nominated by Project Woman has received an award for one of their fundraising events.
Bringing Awareness to Students (B.A.T.S.) was awarded the 2021 Purple Ribbon Award by Theresa’s Fund for Outstanding Fundraising Event by a group with a budget under $500,000, according to a release from Project Woman.
All entries for the award were judged by a national panel of professionals from the domestic violence field.
“B.A.T.S. is thrilled to be recognized nationally for our work with Project Woman,” stated Noah Chesshir, president of the group. “We learned so much working with Project Woman about domestic violence and how bullying largely targets females.”
A virtual awards celebration will be held tonight at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. It will feature the live reveal of the entries that will receive up to $30,000 in total grants.
B.A.T.S. was formed in the summer of 2020 by concerned middle and high schoolers that wanted to promote healthy choices, including suicide prevention, an anti-tobacco campaign and encouraging masks, the release stated.
Project Woman nominated B.A.T.S. for its fundraising event, “Capture Kindness,” that was held last November at COhatch in Springfield. The event celebrated positivity and community spirit with live entertainment, activities and a photo contest. All proceeds were used to fill Project Woman’s Hope Bags with toiletries and other items.
“Survivors sometimes come to our shelter with only the clothes on their backs,” said Katherine Eckstrand, development and donor relations manager. “These kits provide needed items and help ease their adjustment to the shelter.”
For more information or if you need help, call Project Woman at 800-634-9893 or visit projectwomanohio.org/.