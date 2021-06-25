This weekend: Family fun, art events and more

Proceeds benefit the Springfield Arts Council.

Independence Day Family Value Week at Young’s Dairy

Starting at 11 a.m. today, Young’s Dairy will be holding its weeklong family special in honor of the 4th.

The Family Value special will extend through July 5, for each day.

A special Family Value wristband is valid all day, with access to all activities on the farm. Udders & Putters miniature golf, batting cages, driving range, Wagon Ride on the Farm, Moovers & Shakers, Cowvin’s Fast Slide, and Cowvin’s Kiddie Corral are all accessible with a purchase of a Family Value wristband.

Each wristband is valid all day on the date it is purchased. Wristbands are $16 for those ages 12 & older, and $10 for ages 11 & younger. They can be purchased at Udders & Putters.

Young’s Dairy will be open during regular hours through the holiday.

All American Circus

The All American Circus will be stopping in Springfield on Saturday evening at the Clark County Fairgrounds.

The show will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and 7:30 to 9 p.m. at 4401 S. Charleston Pike.

This circus features clown, flying trapeze acts, and more. No animals are included.

Tickets are $12 per adult and $5 per child. Tickets can be $5 per person when you purchase a Family Saver package online.

For more information, please visit the All American Circus page on Facebook. To purchase tickets online, please visit https://allamericancircus.com/.

Mad River Art Exhibition

On Saturday, Enon native Jarrod Robbins will host the Mad River Art Exhibition, featuring local painters, musicians, sculptors, authors and other artists, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Young’s Event Center in Yellow Springs, located at 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd.

The author organized the event to debut “Mad River” in his hometown, alongside his local artist friends. Robbins will read from the book and sign copies.

Local artists will be doing book readings, performing live music and selling paintings, photographs, flowers, beard oils, sculptures, books and more.

To learn more about Jarrod Robbins, visit his website at https://jarrodrobbins.com/.