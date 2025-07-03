Crews investigating cause of fire at Northridge Lanes bowling alley in Clark County

When the Moorefield Twp. Fire Department arrived, crews saw smoke coming out the side of the building. Fire departments from Springfield and German Twp. also responded and provided mutual aid.

Crews quickly got the fire under control, Stevens said.

“It seems to be all back in the maintenance area of the bowling alley,” he said.

The state fire marshal was at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, and that investigation is ongoing.

“Right now, we’re ventilating the building,” Stevens said shortly before noon on Thursday.