Crews investigating cause of fire at Northridge Lanes bowling alley in Clark County

Firefighters investigate a fire that happed on Thursday, July 3, 2025, Northridge Lanes. No injuries were reported. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

By and Samantha Wildow – Dayton Daily News
1 hour ago
Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming from Northridge Lanes, a bowling alley in Moorefield Twp. in Clark County, early Thursday, which led them to putting out a fire inside the building.

“This morning, we got a call from a passerby about smoke coming from the building,” Moorefield Twp. Fire Chief Kevin Stevens said Thursday.

When the Moorefield Twp. Fire Department arrived, crews saw smoke coming out the side of the building. Fire departments from Springfield and German Twp. also responded and provided mutual aid.

Crews quickly got the fire under control, Stevens said.

“It seems to be all back in the maintenance area of the bowling alley,” he said.

The state fire marshal was at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire, and that investigation is ongoing.

“Right now, we’re ventilating the building,” Stevens said shortly before noon on Thursday.

