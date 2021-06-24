Clark County to donate parts of Upper Valley Mall to Heritage Center

“For us, it was important to document the significance that the mall has played in our community for the past 50 years,” Harris said.

The Heritage Center could decide to take any items that may be important to memorialize the mall including items like benches or displays. However, Harris says one of the bigger areas of interest was the Charlie Brown peanut characters’ Christmas displays.

According to Executive Director of the Clark County Historical Society Roger Sherock, they intend to display the peanut characters around the holidays.

The "Peanuts" gang was going for a ride Wednesday as the Clark County Historical Society collected the holiday display from the Upper Valley Mall and was transfering the character's to their storage facility. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

“We feel it’s very important [to preserve]. It’s what we are here for. It’s our mission: collect, preserve, interpret.”

If not for the Heritage Center, these materials would either be sold or transferred with the property to the new owners, according to Harris.