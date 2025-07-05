Bethel Twp. to consider second truck business

United Truck Line Corp wants to rezone 16.18 acres to allow for a truck repair, storage and maintenance terminal in Bethel Twp.

This truck business would be to the south on the strip of land east on Ohio State Route 235 and north of the Rocky’s Ave Hardware store at the corner of Gerlaugh Road.

After this hearing, it will be submitted to the Clark County Commissioners to approve or deny the rezoning.

Bethel Twp. officials posted the meeting information on the township’s Facebook page, where many people commented their concerns, such as traffic, widening roads and tax money.

County commissioners approved in January a truck station/terminal on Ohio 235 in the Park Layne area to the north, and Buc-ee’s is going in to the south by the existing truck businesses.

Buc-ee’s representatives said in March the project has been delayed and the store is now expected to open in 2026.

ISF Express Inc. rezoned 3.92 acres at 2135 S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in Bethel Twp. for a trucking and motor freight station or terminal, light truck maintenance and potential auto sales.

Both businesses are less than a mile north of where Buc-ee’s is being built and where several truck-heavy businesses already sit, such as Old Dominion Freight, Coca-Cola and ABF Freight.