Northeastern schools welcomes 2 new assistant principals at Kenton Ridge

“My heart lies in (Northeastern district), and I look forward to being surrounded by many wonderful familiar faces of family and friends, as well as building new, strong, meaningful relationships with the dedicated staff, students and families of the amazing community that I live in and love,” Anstine said.

Anstine said it’s an honor and privilege to return to Kenton Ridge, and is thrilled to use her experience to enhance the “educational excellence” in the district.

“I can’t wait to see what the road ahead brings in helping shape the future success of our students,” she said.

Anstine, a Northeastern alum and Kenton Ridge graduate, brings nearly two decades of experience in early childhood education. She served as a kindergarten teacher at Shawnee Elementary School, spent many years at Rockway Elementary School and served as a kindergarten teacher at Rockbrook Elementary School in Lewisville, Texas and Rocky Hill Elementary in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from Miami University and a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership with Principal Licensure from Concordia University Chicago.

“Alicia is a passionate educator with deep roots in the Kenton Ridge community,” said Kenton Ridge Elementary School Principal Rob Shaffer. “She brings a collaborative leadership style and a strong commitment to both academic success and a positive school culture.”

Woolever brings a background in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) instruction and youth program leadership having served as a STEAM teacher at Graham Local Schools, and she held administrative positions with the Champaign Family YMCA.

“I’m so excited to be part of the team and to have the opportunity to support our students, their families and the entire school community,” Woolever said. “I truly believe in the power of connection, and I’m looking forward to building strong relationships and making a positive impact.”

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood Education from Urbana University and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Principal Licensure from Franklin University.

“Alyssa is a forward-thinking educator whose STEAM expertise and student-centered approach will strengthen our middle school leadership team,” said Kenton Ridge Middle School Principal Rob Linkhart. “She is passionate about developing programs that prepare students for lifelong success.”