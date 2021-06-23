County offices to close on July 2 in observance of Juneteenth

Congress passed legislation last week that recognized Juneteenth on June 19 as a national holiday a measure that was signed into law last Thursday by President Joe Biden.

A post by Clark County officials last week shared the history of the holiday, providing history of the Emancipation Proclamation reaching the South on June 19, 1865.

“President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, declaring the slaves in Confederate territory free, paving the way for the passing of the 13th Amendment, which formally abolished slavery in the United States of America,” the post read.

“However, word of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation was delayed some two and one half years to June 19, 1865, in reaching authorities and African-Americans in the South and Southwestern United States. The holiday has been celebrated across the country for more than 150 years and was officially declared a federal holiday on Thursday, June 17,” it added.

Clark County offices closed at noon last Friday in observance of the new federal and state Juneteenth holiday. However, those offices will be closed for the whole day on July 2.