Springfield Pride celebration to return Saturday

The celebration will continue on West Columbia Street at Mother Stewart’s Brewing with more drag performances, a live DJ and a silent auction. One dollar will be donated to Equality Springfield for every beer or beverage sold at the establishment, according to Minerd.

Equality Springfield is a nonprofit founded in 2010 with a vision to make LGBTQA people feel welcomed and appreciated in the Springfield region.

Minerd says the event costs around $6,000 and is fully funded by sponsors and community donors. Some of the generous sponsors include Equitas Health and Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio, Clark State College, LACY’s Sports Stop, Merchant National Bank and Kent Brooks and Rick Incorvati.

Springfield Pride attendees are not required to wear a mask but are encouraged to, especially if not fully vaccinated. Social distancing is also suggested.