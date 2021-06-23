Clark County Dog Shelter offering discounted adoptions through June to ease overcrowding

springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Dog Shelter offering discounted adoptions through June
By Brooke Spurlock

The Clark County Dog Shelter is offering discounted adoptions through the end of June.

Due to the shelter being overcrowded, dogs need help being placed into homes, according to the shelter’s Facebook page.

Adoptions will cost $77 and include spay/neuter, vaccinations (including rabies), microchip, vet check and Clark County Dog License.

The shelter’s sponsored dogs and pet of the week are only $22 during this event.

To schedule an appointment to meet the dogs, call 937-521-2140.

If you are unable to adopt, consider sponsoring an adoption, the post stated.

