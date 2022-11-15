Things to do this week: Library opening, alpaca farm store celebration and more

Church Pantry

The Christ Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St., will have a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until all food is distributed, on Wednesday. Clients should bring valid identification.

Merch Health Speaker Series

Mercy Health – Springfield will host Dr. Joshua Martin, radiation oncologist, and Angela Wagner, lung cancer patient navigator, from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at COhatch the Market, 100 S. Fountain Ave., corner conference room.

The two will be speaking on the topic of lung cancer in this November edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series. They will discuss the screening and treatment options pertaining to lung cancer.

The event will offer both online viewing via Zoom as well as in-person attendance at COhatch. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required by emailing jdahlberg@mercy.com.

Grant Information Session

Community Health Foundation is awarding $250,000 in responsive grants. The grants are available to Clark and Champaign County non-profit organizations working in the areas of health and wellness. Grant focus areas include infant and maternal health, chronic disease prevention and management, mental health and substance abuse, children’s health and reproductive health.

The responsive grant application is available on the CHF website, community-health-foundation.org; the grant application deadline is Jan. 31 with grants awarded in May. An in-person grant information session is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the CHF offices, 200 Medical Center Drive. To register or for more information, contact Joan Elder, CHF grants manager, at 937-523-7007 or jelder@mercy.com.

Drive-Thru Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Alpaca Farm Store Celebration

Holdfast Alpaca Farms, 12026 Lower Valley Pike, will host a store expansion celebration for Hilty Homestead Farm Store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday through Friday.

Guests will have the opportunity to start their holiday shopping in the 2,000-square-foot store for gifts such as socks, yarn, roving, hats, gloves, and pashminas, all made from alpaca fleece, which is highly sought-after by both cottage-industry artists (hand spinners, knitters, weavers, etc.) as well as the commercial fashion industry.

Those who spend $100 in the store will receive a $10 gift card for Texas Roadhouse. The event will also give attendees the chance to meet some of the farm’s 75 alpacas and numerous crias (baby alpacas). For more information, visit www.hiltyfarms.com.