Things to do this week: Library opening, alpaca farm store celebration and more

Looking for something to do this week? Here are some of the events happening in Clark and Champaign counties:
Urbana Library Event
The Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto St., will host Tuesday Book Talk at 7 p.m. tonight for an in-person discussion of The Chilbury Ladies’ Choir by Jennifer Ryan at the main library. Copies of the book are available at the library or through Ohio Digital Library.
Library Grand Opening
A grand opening celebration for the Southgate Branch of the Clark County Public Library will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The library closed its Village Branch in late July and relocated to Southgate Plaza to open the new branch located at 1863 S. Limestone St. There will be light refreshments, photo opportunities and face painting for the children.
Church Pantry
The Christ Church Food Pantry, 409 E. High St., will have a food pantry distribution from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until all food is distributed, on Wednesday. Clients should bring valid identification.
Merch Health Speaker Series
Mercy Health – Springfield will host Dr. Joshua Martin, radiation oncologist, and Angela Wagner, lung cancer patient navigator, from 12 to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at COhatch the Market, 100 S. Fountain Ave., corner conference room.
The two will be speaking on the topic of lung cancer in this November edition of the Mercy Health Speaker Series. They will discuss the screening and treatment options pertaining to lung cancer.
The event will offer both online viewing via Zoom as well as in-person attendance at COhatch. In-person attendance is limited so pre-registration is required by emailing jdahlberg@mercy.com.
Grant Information Session
Community Health Foundation is awarding $250,000 in responsive grants. The grants are available to Clark and Champaign County non-profit organizations working in the areas of health and wellness. Grant focus areas include infant and maternal health, chronic disease prevention and management, mental health and substance abuse, children’s health and reproductive health.
The responsive grant application is available on the CHF website, community-health-foundation.org; the grant application deadline is Jan. 31 with grants awarded in May. An in-person grant information session is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the CHF offices, 200 Medical Center Drive. To register or for more information, contact Joan Elder, CHF grants manager, at 937-523-7007 or jelder@mercy.com.
Drive-Thru Pantry
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.
Alpaca Farm Store Celebration
Holdfast Alpaca Farms, 12026 Lower Valley Pike, will host a store expansion celebration for Hilty Homestead Farm Store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday through Friday.
Guests will have the opportunity to start their holiday shopping in the 2,000-square-foot store for gifts such as socks, yarn, roving, hats, gloves, and pashminas, all made from alpaca fleece, which is highly sought-after by both cottage-industry artists (hand spinners, knitters, weavers, etc.) as well as the commercial fashion industry.
Those who spend $100 in the store will receive a $10 gift card for Texas Roadhouse. The event will also give attendees the chance to meet some of the farm’s 75 alpacas and numerous crias (baby alpacas). For more information, visit www.hiltyfarms.com.
