Wellness Week: Springfield schools closed entire week of Thanksgiving

The Springfield City School District will be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving for students and staff to observe a “wellness week.”
The district is normally closed three days for the break, but it is extended to five days from Nov. 21-25 for all students, staff and district administration offices to take a break and concentrate on their mental health.
“The district has made several changes to our classrooms, our buildings and our departments in recent years that renew a focus on social emotional learning for our students and the mental health of our staff,” said Superintendent Bob Hill.
“Without addressing these important pieces of the puzzle, we will never get far as a district – or as people. It is my hope that students and staff will return to school rested, recharged and reinvigorated to achieve their goals and finish this semester strong.”
The district first observed wellness week last year as a response to stress and other negative mental health effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The school board is considering permanently implementing wellness week each year to “formally acknowledge” the ongoing important of student and staff mental health.
Class and school operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
Springfield seems to be the only local district to have no school for the entire week of Thanksgiving, while many other schools will observe the holiday break from Nov. 23-25.
