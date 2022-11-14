Clark County waste district, food bank partner to reduce waste and hunger

Two local organizations are partnering to help reduce both waste and hunger in Clark County.
The Clark County Solid Waste District and Second Harvest Food Bank of Clark, Champaign and Logan Counties have teamed up for America Recycles Day.
A television can be recycled for free with a donation of canned good items on Thursday, Nov. 17. There is a limit of one television per customer.
The event will be held during Specialty Recycling hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clark County Recycling Center, 1620 W. Main St. in Springfield.
Specialty recycling normally requires a small fee for items, including $0.10 a pound for televisions and a $10 flat fee for TV tubes by themselves.
This event is part of the 25th anniversary celebration of America Recycles Day by Keep America Beautiful.
America Recycles Day, also known as National Recycling Day, is nationally observed on Nov. 15 in the U.S. to promote recycling.
For a list of items accepted by the Specialty Recycling center, visit www.clarkcountyohio.gov/662/Specialty-Recycling.
For more information, call Solid Waste District Program Specialist Sam Perin at 937-521-2022.
