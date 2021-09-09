Sushi joint to host grand opening inside COhatch Springfield

“Everything’s special, we have many types of good sushi, we have all kinds of things on the menu, more than 35 items. Some things some people like, some things others don’t like, which is why we make things as they’re ordered. Some customer favorites are the red dragon roll, tuna tartar, and the Hawaii poke bowl,” said Say.

Other consistent favorites for local customers include the spicy tuna roll, crunchy roll, and others.

“It’s nice, a lot of people like what we make. There’s all kinds of things we make each day,” he said.

Say and his wife, May Moe, who are from Myanmar, have worked in the sushi business in the United States for several years after becoming citizens. Say has worked in the business for over 10 years, and Moe has worked making sushi for over two years.

“I worked in the AFC (Advanced Fresh Concepts) Company as a sushi specialist for over 10 years and the main duty was training in sushi [making] for all franchises of AFC Sushi Bar for some markets in over 35 states,” he said, adding that he worked as an assistant regional manager for AFC for nearly three years.

“I’ve been in the franchise business in Kroger Market Sushi Bar at Springfield for more than two years,” Say said.

This led to Say and his wife settling in Springfield and opening Sushi Hikari, which originally was a special order sushi service. They have also been setting up a temporary stand a couple nights a month inside COhatch.

“We both love Springfield and COhatch, so we now are opening our sushi bar. We make everything quality and fresh, and hope people enjoy the food we make,” he said.

For more information, visit the Sushi Hikari Moe page on Facebook.