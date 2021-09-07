springfield-news-sun logo
Greenon holds first day of school in new K-12 building

Greenon students get used to their new school building Tuesday on the first day of class. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Greenon students get used to their new school building Tuesday on the first day of class. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Brooke Spurlock
42 minutes ago
In-person classes resume for last Clark County district to begin new school year.

The last district in Clark County had their first day of school on Tuesday, with all resuming in-person classes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Greenon Local Schools held their first day of school for students in the new building.

The district held a ribbon cutting and open house for the new K-12 campus on Aug. 29.

The $50.6 million project includes a 198,997-square-foot campus located on the northeast corner of Rebert Pike and Enon-Xenia Road.

Superintendent Darrin Knapke said last week that he is excited about the modern features of the new building including the courtyard spaces that include amphitheaters where classes can be done outdoors, movable walls inside the classrooms to allow for co-teaching, and technology advantages including 75-inch SMART Boards and labs.

The building features two gyms, science labs, VoAg space, and separate entrances for parent drop-off, buses and student drivers. Kindergarten through sixth grade classrooms are in the southern wing of the building with spaces for music, gym and art; seventh- through 12th-grade classrooms are in the northeastern high school wing; and there is a shared cafeteria space divided off during the school day and can be used for large events after hours.

