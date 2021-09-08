Bond $25K for man in Springfield abduction, police pursuit

Guy Lewis was charged with abduction, felonious assault, failure to comply with the order of police and several traffic charges, according to court records. He was given a $25,000 bond and remains in the Clark County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. Monday to the area of Derr Road and Vester Avenue to meet with victims of a burglary that had happened earlier in the day, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The victims told police the suspect left the area in a “black, oval shaped car with black rims or hubcaps.”