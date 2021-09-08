springfield-news-sun logo
Bond $25K for man in Springfield abduction, police pursuit

Guy Lewis
News
By Brooke Spurlock
46 minutes ago
Police followed car described by victims of burglary, eventually taking suspect into custody.

A 36-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday morning in the Clark County Municipal Court on an abduction charge as well as several others.

Guy Lewis was charged with abduction, felonious assault, failure to comply with the order of police and several traffic charges, according to court records. He was given a $25,000 bond and remains in the Clark County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

ExploreSpringfield commissioners to consider dual name for portions of West McCreight to honor Safety City creator

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. Monday to the area of Derr Road and Vester Avenue to meet with victims of a burglary that had happened earlier in the day, according to an affidavit filed in the case. The victims told police the suspect left the area in a “black, oval shaped car with black rims or hubcaps.”

A short time later, police found the described suspect vehicle and began to follow it before initiating a traffic stop for not using turn signals. The driver failed to stop and police continued to follow the driver.

Officers deployed tire deflation devices and the vehicle stopped on North Limestone Street, the affidavit stated. The man then lost control of the vehicle, hit a curb, and the driver got out and ran. Police were able to deploy their Tasers and take the man, identified as Lewis, into custody.

ExploreSpringfield enters potential $80K employment incentive agreement with Clark Co. manufacturer

Once Lewis was in custody, police found a woman passenger in the vehicle.

“According to her, prior to the pursuit beginning, she asked Mr. Lewis to let her out of the vehicle. (She) claims that when she asked to get out of the vehicle, Mr. Lewis made threats of killing her and refused to let her exit the vehicle,” the affidavit stated.

Lewis was charged with abduction, felonious assault, failure to comply with the order of police, falsification and multiple traffic related charges.

