Coronavirus: Health leaders in Clark, Champaign counties prepare for booster doses

The target date for the Leffel Lane location’s opening is Sept. 15, Patterson said, with first and second doses of vaccines to be distributed. Once the health district receives the green light for the booster doses, the Leffel Lane location will be used to administer them.

A booster dose, in a way, provides a needed “shot to the arm” to a person’s immune system, Patterson said. Vaccines train the immune system to fight a virus by producing antibodies that block the virus from spreading in the body. Just like with vaccines against other diseases, the neutralizing antibodies gradually drop, with the antibodies fighting against COVID-19 in decline roughly five to six months after vaccination.

In Clark County, 16,311 cases of COVID-19 were reported as of Tuesday, with a total of 319 deaths and 579 hospitalizations also reported. Nearly 43.8% of the county’s population has completed its vaccine series, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Previously, the date for booster dose eligibility for an individual who received both doses was proposed at eight months following the date of the second dose, but Patterson said state and federal health leaders are discussing other timeframes. The date of the second dose of the vaccine will be the determining factor in the booster dose administration for an individual.

Other healthcare providers and retail locations aside from the health district are expected to receive authorization to administer booster doses, too, Patterson said.

“We’re all in this together to provide the best protection and service to people in Clark County,” he said.

Champaign County Health District director Gabe Jones said the health district is looking into the staffing and space needed for distribution of booster doses “to accommodate what will likely be a large number of individuals.” The health district was unable to share more details about vaccine distribution Tuesday.

In Champaign County, 4,003 COVID-19 cases were reported as of Tuesday afternoon, and a total of 170 hospitalizations and 61 deaths have also been reported. 36.2% of the county’s population has completed a vaccine series, according to ODH.

“As soon as the state provides us with all the necessary information we will put it out so the public can start preparing as well,” he said.

In Ohio, 4,876 cases of the virus were reported on Tuesday.

By the Numbers:

36.2: Percentage of Champaign County population that has completed a vaccine series

43.8: Percentage of Clark County population that has completed a vaccine series

525: The number of new cases of COVID-19 reported in Clark County last week