Springfield’s junior theatre to light up holiday with ‘Rudolph’

Brunsman was grateful for the partnership and pleased to see other cast members taking care of these kids and treating them as equals. As a tribute, the cast will end the show with an a cappella sign song.

Another positive is cast members come from schools across the county, allowing new friendships to form and supporting each other, especially the oldest looking after the youngest. There’s also one adult in the cast who will portray the abominable snowman since he had to be big and Brunsman said the kids love working with him.

“They’re like a can of worms, they all flock together,” said Brunsman.

While the animated Rudolph is a staple of the season, Brunsman said this will give the audience a different but familiar take on the classic.

“It will be a lot different with the live energy the audience will get coming across the footlights,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer, Jr.”

Where: The John Legend Theater, 700 S. Limestone St., Springfield

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17

Admission: adults $15, seniors and students $12

More info: www.springfieldcivictheatre.org/