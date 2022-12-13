Things to do this week: Library activities, holiday play and more

Local author E.S. Christison will visit at 5 p.m. today to share her story of becoming a writer, will read from her new book “The Tarnished,” and sign books that will be available to purchase.

Steam Club will be held at 6 p.m. today at the main library for third grade an up.

Meet Libby at 1 p.m. on Thursday to learn how to access thousands of eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more on your phone or tablet for free with your library card. The Overdrive App will be discontinued in 2023, so it’s time to switch to Libby.

Story time for five and under will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the North Lewisburg branch. Registration is required.

Community Kitchen

The High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St., will host a central community kitchen serving warm meals indoor from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today.

For more information, call the church office at 937)-322-2527.

Elks Hoop Shoot

The Elks Hoop Shoot will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the School of Innovation, 601 Selma Road.

The Elks Hoop Shoot, funded by the Elks National Foundation, is a free throw contest for children ages 8-13. The age-group is determined by the contestant’s age as of April 1, 2023.

Those interested can preregister at elks.org/hoopshoot or on the day of event. There are also registrations available at the Springfield Elks #51, 1536 Villa Road, and at SpringfieldElks51.com.

If you would like to participate or request more information, contact the local Hoop Shoot Director, Allen Hart, at 937-215-2803 or email at ahart.hbsi@gmail.com or visit elks.org/hoopshoot.

Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave., will host a drive-thru food pantry starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. I.D. is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of each month.

Rudolph Play

The Springfield Civic Theatre will present the children’s musical “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the John Legend Theater.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Purchase tickets at the Legend Theater box office during business hours, by calling the box office at 937- 505-2945, or go to https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34900.

More information, including group ticket sales options, is at springfieldcivictheatre.org.