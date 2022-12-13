springfield-news-sun logo
TV show shot in Springfield to premiere Wednesday

News
1 hour ago
‘Finding Harmony’ program will feature city locations and local performers

Some of the people and places you see Wednesday night on TV might look familiar.

The show “Finding Harmony,” which was filmed in Springfield in late May and early June and included several local participants and locations, will air on ABC-TV from 10 to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

A watch party is planned in Springfield at Mother Stewart’s Brewing from 8 to 11 p.m.

John Legend’s Get Lifted Film Co. partnered with ABC Disney on the production.

An ABC description of the show said:

“For the last 13 years, chorus director David Brown has brought together complete strangers and healed communities by asking them to simply join a chorus. In this inspirational one-hour special, EGOT winner John Legend is calling upon David to bring his magic to his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. Will David be able to transform a fractured community into a powerhouse chorus in just one week? Audiences will see the magic of what happens when you invite complete strangers to sing together in this all-new special.”

ExploreEARLIER: ABC Disney television pilot being filmed in Springfield

Filming happened at multiple locations in Springfield and over the course of several days with eight area people highlighted: Annette Turner, Natalie Berry, Melissa Tuttle, Liliana Dobyns, Josh Weston, Tonya Arnold, Danielle Finch and Mike Compton.

A grand finale event included a chorus of about 90 people in the Esplanade and in front of the Heritage Center downtown. Other locations used included the John Legend Theater, Second Harvest Food Bank, Cyclotherapy, Sue’s Furniture, Robinson Corner Cutz and Groceryland.

The Harmony Project, a Columbus-based organization, inspired the production.

ExploreEARLIER: TV pilot filming unites Springfield voices in song

It included a public mural called the “Transformation” that was created on the back of the State Theater. It shows a monarch butterfly and a pair of hands.

About 60 local volunteers and local artists helped paint the mural, which was conceived by Columbus artist Jeremy Jarvis with the Springfield Public Arts Committee.

NOTE: The initial version of this story included the incorrect day and has been modified.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

