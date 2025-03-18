Springfield Sports Academy launches new community food pantry starting today

“The pantry was started to ensure we offer more than sports; and provide programs and academics that fosters a culture of high academic achievement,” said Principal Travonna Hunter.

The pantry will run from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. today and 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 501 S. Wittenberg Ave., on the backside near the playground. It will remain open until all packed bags run out.

Hunter said planning for the pantry has been in the works for over a year now, including building updates and food safety training.

“We have noticed the rising prices and limited access to food. Our families and our school felt the weight of hungry stakeholders,” she said.

“We currently are creating a program that will promote community service while supporting the development of students and lessen the burdens on our families,” Hunter added.

Partners for the pantry include Second Harvest Food Bank and the Accel School network.

The pantry, which is open to the community, will be held twice a month, during the third week of the month. The academy receives or picks up donations to offer the packed bags, but are looking for more donations and support from those who can give.

It’s recommended drivers stay in their vehicle and walkers stay clear of traffic. There are two separate entrances for cars and for walkers. Vehicles will enter from the south entrance on Clark Street after grabbing a bag and then exit to West Pleasant St. There will be a tent at the walker’s gate for bag pick up.

Hunter said they are looking to extend hours and will provide future updates.

For more information, call 904-803-3805.