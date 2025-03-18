The story of one of Kings Island’s busiest performers

Rochester has had a lifelong passion for entertaining, inspired by a trip to Disney World he took as a child. During the visit, he watched the “Legend of the Lion King” show at the Magic Kingdom park.

This musical performance was famous for its Rafiki costume, one of the first to feature a mouth which moved in-time with the show.

“I sat there and watched him probably three or four times,” said Rochester. “I landed in a place where I’m like ‘I know this isn’t real, but I kind of like the fact that I know it’s not real’ and I’m like ‘how does this work? What’s really going on?”

This would lead Rochester to begin taking various music and dance classes.

After moving to the Nashville area during high school, these skills would help him start a career in music production with the help of a local teacher.

“Our crazy asses were up in the studio making beats and putting out little songs and ditties and stuff, and they were pretty good.” said Rochester “Good enough to get, you know, some recognition from some places around town.”

During this time, Rochester started working on his career as an actor. He would appear in several videos for country music songs, including “Single White Female” by Chely Wright.

While shooting the video, Rochester admitted he fell asleep on bus.

“I was literally called out of class, I was already tired,” he said. “I mean, you can see me literally nodding off and wearing a bowler hat.”

After his time on Music Row, Rochester spent 10 years working at several Chuck E. Cheese locations as the titular mouse. He even wore the costume at various conventions, corporate events and other special occasions.

Rochester returned to the Cincinnati area in the mid-2000s and began to work for Kings Island during its Halloween Haunt event.

“One of my first Haunt gigs was as a head on a stick,” said Rochester. “And every time [a guest] would come by, I’d say something like ‘Heads up!’ or ‘couple ahead!’ or ‘Does this stick make me look fat?’ Just little quips.”

Rochester spent the next few years playing various roles throughout the park’s scare mazes, including a mad scientist who would frighten guests with his prop brain.

However, one day in 2008, Rochester would get the chance to perform as the host of Halloween Haunt, the Undertaker. This character had been introduced a few years prior as the one who conducts the opening ceremony each night.

“Ever since that day it’s been like ‘I can’t believe this is happening,” said Rochester. “I did not see myself becoming the voice, or the icon of the park.”

Rochester has played the character nearly every year since, also appearing in promos and commercials for the event.

The Undertaker also roams the park, making jokes with guests and giving them quick scares.

Guests can also hear Rochester’s voice throughout the park, as the Undertaker makes various announcements during the night. In recent years, the Undertaker has been given his own show, where he can directly interact with guests.

In 2017, Kings Island, which is in Warren County, brought back its annual Winterfest event after a decade-long hiatus.

“When they brought back Winterfest the first year, I did not know about it until it was too late,” said Rochester. “So I was stuck on the outskirts looking in through the windows. The cold, frosted over windows.”

However, Rochester was able to take part in the event next year, where he played the French soldier Captain Macaron.

“He’s a buffoon,” said Rochester. “He’s this kind of lazy, lackadaisical, goofy guy who messes up everything, even though he’s like the captain of his own brigade.”

He also went on to play Jack Frost, one of the main characters of the event. Playing a character so different than the Undertaker was a challenge at first, with Rochester being told at one point “Your haunt is showing.”

“I have to be aware of that,” he said. “Because sometimes I come down out of my voice and not be, you know, the Jack Frost that I was trying to hit. The first week or so, was a little touch-and-go.”

All these years at Kings Island has given Rochester a profound love of the park, particularly one night during the finale of Halloween Haunt.

“I had a moment of profound appreciation,” said Rochester. “Just profound emotional appreciation for the trust at the park and the company put into me to do what I’ve always wanted to do, which is entertain, but on a grand scale.”