Fourth man indicted in January east Springfield double slaying and robbery

Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll said Cummings is facing the same indictment as Jaron Coley, 18; Nathan Keaton, 21; and Riley Haynes, 24. Cummings is currently in the Clark County Jail, with no next court date listed.

“We knew Mr. Cummings was on the run so we sealed the indictment,” Driscoll said.

Coley, Keaton, and Haynes were also indicted on six counts of murder, aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and felonious assault. Haynes also faces a having weapons under disability charge.

The shooting happened after 10 p.m. Jan. 26 in the 2100 block of Larch Street.

All who were indicted, along with Clifton James Cummings, 35, planned the robbery of Spencer Sharp, 30, who lived in the house, according to Springfield Police. Sharp was the owner of the home and there was a toddler inside who was unharmed.

Coley and Clifton Cummings were involved in a drug deal with Sharp, and after entering his house, one of the men shot him in the course of a robbery, according to a probable cause affidavit previously filed by police. During the robbery, an exchange of gunfire occurred, killing Clifton Cummings and later, Sharp.

Police found the two men with gunshot wounds on the porch of the house. Clifton Cummings was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the head, and Sharp was transported to the hospital, where he died.

Police arrested Haynes at the end of January, and Keaton was arrested in Alabama with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Video surveillance from the house showed Coley enter with Clifton Cummings, who was wearing a ski mask and holding a handgun, according to the police affidavit.

Coley was on parole and wearing an ankle monitor, with GPS records indicating his presence at the home during the robbery, according to the affidavit. He allegedly told police once arrested that he went to the home to buy marijuana but did not know there would be a robbery.