Springfield speaker series highlights local Sikh community

One of the lesser-known faiths will be spotlighted in Thursday’s Global Education and Peace Network Speaker Series program, “Connecting through the Distance: Practicing Faith, Hope and Love in Pandemic Times, Sikh Connections.”
The program will be live on Zoom, 6:30-8 p.m. and is free to join.
Jagdish Singh, a member of the Global Education and Peace Network and the Sikh Society of Dayton, will be the presenter. Community members may be familiar with members of the local Sikh community as they participate in CultureFest each September, sharing aspects of their culture with visitors.
The Sikh faith is the fifth-youngest major religion in the world, around 500 years old, and was founded in northern India. It is sometimes confused as being a sect of Islam or Hindu, but isn’t actually related to either.
Keeping with one of the themes of this season’s series, Singh will also address how the Sikh community is responding to current issues including racism and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program concludes with a question-and-answer period. Gain access to the program’s Zoom link by contacting Adrienne Stilwell at 937-324-7380 or email at astilwell@springfieldohio.gov.
It will also stream live on the city of Springfield’s YouTube channel.
The Global Education and Peace Network Speaker Series concludes in May with a program on Christian connections. For more information, go to the Global Education page on the Springfield government website.