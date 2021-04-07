Unique items up for auction to support Springfield Arts Council

Detailed item descriptions and photos of auction items are available online at the Arts Council’s home page and Facebook sites. Auction registration is free at www.charityauction.bid/Salute2021.

There will also be a cash raffle for $1,000, sponsored by Merchants National Bank. Raffle tickets cost $20 apiece or three for $50 and are available online or from Arts Council board members.

Given the restrictions from the pandemic have limited what the Arts Council can present, it has still contributed online shows from the Ambassadors and sponsored a new live concert series, Downtown Sounds, this year. Leadership is still working on options to present the Summer Arts Festival.

“Our fingers are crossed,” said Rogers. “The Summer Arts Festival is the area’s number one entertainment attraction, the Ambassadors have done amazing work and Downtown Sounds has been successful. We hope the community will support us.”