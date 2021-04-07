Water main repair prompts boil advisory in two Clark County communities

The Clark County Utilities Department is advising customers in the Holiday Hills and Maplewood water districts to boil their drinking water after water infrastructure repairs, according to a statement from the county.
The advisory is expected to be in effect from Wednesday afternoon until Friday morning and will affect several hundred accounts.
Customers in the affected areas should:
- Fill a pot with water
- Heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top.
- Keep heating the water for one more minute.
- Turn off the heat source and let the water cool.
- Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage.
Boiled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula, making ice and giving to pets.
For current boil advisory status, residents can call 937-521-2150 and press option 2.
Customers in other areas of the Clark County Utilities water system are not affected and do not need to boil their water, the statement says.