Springfield Rotary awards 21 special education teachers with grants

Twenty one city and county special education teachers were chosen as recipients of the 2021-22 Grants-To-Teachers’ award, the Springfield Rotary Club announced.
The grants, which are awarded through the Springfield Rotary Services to People with Disabilities Program, total over $6,000 and 155 local students with disabilities will be impacted by this project.
All 21 teachers who applied received grants. The teachers are from Springfield City, Clark-Shawnee, Greenon, Northeastern, Northwestern, Tecumseh local schools, and the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC).
“The stipends are used during the current school year to enrich the students’ learning experience that their school or school district cannot provide,” the release stated.
Through this annual Grants-to-Teachers’ project, the Springfield Rotary provides resources, tools, therapeutic riding sessions and other field trips for student learning; supportive chairs and educational tools for classrooms; sensory and hands-on activities; math and literacy curriculum to engage students; music programs to reduce auditory hypersensitivity; and opportunities in the community to practice daily living skills.
The faculty receiving grants include:
Annika Lehman, New Carlisle Elementary
Beth Oder, Springfield-Clark CTC
Beth Szekacs, Clark-Shawnee High School
Brittany Drake-Hayes, Simon Kenton Elementary
Cathy McGraw, Greenon Elementary
Christa Sodders, Northridge Middle School
Emily Baker, Northwestern Jr./Sr. High School
Jeana Baucant Koon, Springfield-Clark CTC
Jennie Colvin, Springfield High School
Jeri Lynne Schmenk, Snyder Park Elementary
Kate Johnson, Possum Elementary
Katy Ferrell, Possum Middle School
Krista Cahoon, Northwestern Elementary
Laura Wright, Tecumseh High School
Laurie Maravetz, Hayward Middle School
Nicia Cook, Kenwood Elementary
Rachel Engle, Horace Mann Elementary
Raynee Shepherd, Tecumseh Middle School
Shonda Rittenhouse, Northeastern High School
Stephanie Foreman, Kenton Ridge High School
Tim Sullivan, Springfield High School
